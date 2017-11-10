Four Assyrians Detained By Kurdish Police Over Social Media Posts

Four Assyrian civilians were detained on Thursday by the Kurdish Asayish inside the town of Teleskof in the Nineveh Governorate of north Iraq.

The four civilians were reportedly detained over their social media posts, which contained support for the Iraqi government.

The apprehended civilians were identified as Lu'ayy Najib, Ghanim Yalda, Utheer Sami, and Qaysar Yaqoub.

Two of the men have since been released by the Kurdish Asayish after they were interrogated for several hours.