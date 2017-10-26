Assyrian Member of Iran's Parliament Discussed Safety of Assyrians With Iraqi PM

Mr. Yonathan Betkolia (left), the Secretary General of the Assyrian Universal Alliance (AUA) and and Iraqi Prime Minister Dr. Haider al-Abadi. ( AINA) Tehran (AINA) -- Mr. Yonathan Betkolia, the Secretary General of the Assyrian Universal Alliance (AUA) and the Assyrian Representative in the Iranian Parliament, attended a special meeting between the Iranian Parliamentary members and Iraqi Prime Minister Dr. Haider al-Abadi.

During the meeting Mr. Betkolia raised concerns about the safety and security of Assyrians in Iraq. Mr. al-Abadi advised Mr. Betkolia that he and his cabinet are aware of recent conflicts between Iraqi and Kurdish forces which caused some injuries to Assyrians living in Alqosh and Telsqof. Mr. al_Abadi said his office is working on a plan to insure the safety of Assyrians in the region.

Mr. Betkolia also emphasized the importance of a meeting between Assyrian political parties and The Prime Minister's office to reach an agreement on the status and safety of Assyrians and other minorities in Iraq.

Mr. Betkolia officially handed two letters to Mr. al-Abadi, one of which was sent last month to the UN (AINA 2017-09-21) and the other addressed to the Prime Minister's office.

Here is the letter to Prime Minister al-Abadi: