Assyrian Americans Call for Iraqi Government Control of Nineveh Plains

The Nineveh Plains area in north Iraq. ( AINA) Chicago (AINA) -- The Assyrian American National Federation (AANF), an umbrella organization for Assyrians in the United States, has issued a statement calling for Iraqi federal jurisdiction over the Nineveh Plains of Iraq, which the core of the Assyrian homelands in Iraq and home to hundreds of Assyrian towns and villages.

The statement calls for the withdrawal of Kurdish troops from the Nineveh Plains, and for the establishment of a Nineveh Plain Governorate administered by the Central Government in Baghdad, which was authorized by the Iraqi Council of Ministers in January, 2014.

Here is the full text of the AANF statement: