European Assyrians Conclude Second Convention in Brussels

Attiya Gamri, the president of the Assyrian Confederation of Europe. ( AINA) Brussels (AINA) -- The Assyrian Confederation of Europe, the main body representing half a million Assyrians living in the EU held its second convention last week. More than 120 delegates from nine different countries participated in the convention, held on 7-8 of October in Brussels.

Among the speakers at the event was the vice ambassador of Iraq to the European Union, Mr Yasir Almahdawi, the program director of the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization, Mr Tommaso Nodari, and the Brussels coordinator of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy, Ms. Lianna Margaryan.

The president of the Assyrian Confederation, Ms. Attiya Gamri, delivered the keynote speech in which she focused on the need for the Assyrian European community to continue and expand joint efforts and thanked the delegates for their commitment to building a better future for Assyrians in Europe and the Middle East.

The Assyrian Confederation of Europe was established in 2016 and has expanded since then to include the Assyrian national federations of Sweden, Germany, Netherlands and Belgium.