Kurdish, Assyrian Forces Clash in Qamishli, Syria

A series of intense clashes broke-out between the Asayish (Kurdish police) and Sootooro (pro-government Assyrian paramilitary) forces in the central district of Al-Qamishli on Thursday night.

The clashes would last for a short period of time and engulf much of Al-Qamishli's central district before both sides halted the hostilities and transferred their wounded to the national hospital.

According to local activists, one Sootooro fighter was seriously wounded, while one Asayish officer was killed and many more injured during the clashes in Qamishli City on Thursday.

All clashes have since stopped in Al-Qamishli; however, tensions still remain high.

This is the first time in several months that clashes have broken-out between Kurdish and pro-government forces in Al-Qamishli, as the city remained relatively peaceful after fierce firefights two years ago.