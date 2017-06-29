Assyrian Church of the East to Boycott EU Conference on Future of Nineveh Plains

Brussels (AINA) -- Sources close to the Assyrian Church of the East confirmed to Assyria-TV on Wednesday that the church will join the boycott against the conference on the future of the Nineveh Plain, hosted by Lars Adaktusson, Swedish member of the European parliament. The conference is being held in the EU-parliament in Brussels and has come under heavy criticism for excluding important organizations and for having an agenda that fits the interests of the Kurdish regional government in Iraq, which seeks to increase its control over the Nineveh Plains, an area outside the Kurdish dominated region in Northern Iraq.

In addition to the Church of the East, the Chaldean Church announced a boycott of the conference, as well as the Assyrian Democratic Movement, Abnaa Alnahrain Party and Assyrian Patriotic Party.