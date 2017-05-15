Pro-government Assyrian Forces Arrive in Syrian Town for Offensive

The Gozarto Protection Forces (GPF) arrived in the Deir Ezzor Governorate last week to partake in the government's upcoming offensive against the Islamic State (ISIL) terror organization.

Made up of Assyrian fighters from the Al-Hasakah Governorate city of Al-Qamishli, the Gozarto Protection Forces have participated in several battles against the Islamic State in the past, including the liberation of Quraytayn in 2016 and defense of Sadad in 2015.

While they are not a relatively big force, the GPF do possess well-trained fighters that have been battle-tested in this type of desert terrain.

In the coming days, the Syrian Armed Forces are expected to launch an imperative push to capture the provincial cemetery in order to lift the siege on the Deir Ezzor Military Airport.