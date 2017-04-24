Trump Fails to Mention Turkish Genocide

WASHINGTON -- Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Executive Director Aram Hamparian issued this response to President Donald Trump's failure to reaffirm the Armenian Genocide in his commemorative statement issued earlier today.

"President Trump has chosen to enforce Ankara's gag-rule against American condemnation and commemoration of the Armenian Genocide," stated ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. "In failing to properly mark April 24th, President Trump is effectively outsourcing U.S. genocide-prevention policy to Recep Erdogan, an arrogant and authoritarian dictator who clearly enjoys the public spectacle of arm-twisting American presidents into silence on Turkey's mass murder of millions of Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians, and other Christians."

The President's full statement is provided below.

Background

The U.S. first recognized the Armenian Genocide in 1951 through a filing which was included in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) Report titled: "Reservations to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide." The specific reference to the Armenian Genocide appears on page 25 of the ICJ Report: "The Genocide Convention resulted from the inhuman and barbarous practices which prevailed in certain countries prior to and during World War II, when entire religious, racial and national minority groups were threatened with and subjected to deliberate extermination. The practice of genocide has occurred throughout human history. The Roman persecution of the Christians, the Turkish massacres of Armenians, the extermination of millions of Jews and Poles by the Nazis are outstanding examples of the crime of genocide."

President Ronald Reagan reaffirmed the Armenian Genocide in 1981. The U.S. House of Representatives adopted legislation on the Armenian Genocide in 1975, 1984 and 1996.

Statement by President Donald J. Trump on Armenian Remembrance Day 2017: