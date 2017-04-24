Assyrians in Armenia Commemorate Genocide

Yerevan -- President of Atour Assyrian Association of Armenia Arsen Mikhayilov sees preconditions that sooner or later Turkey will recognize the Armenian Genocide.

He told Armenpress in the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial that time will come when the world will stand up, and Turkey will have to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

“What Turkey did at the state level against Armenians, Assyrians and Greeks in the early 20th century is a barbarism. We condemn it and must raise our voice so that the world will see what in reality happened and will recognize the Armenian Genocide. We all are demanding in this matter”, he said.

Mikhayilov stated that almost the entire Assyrian community visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial on April 24 to pay tribute to the memory of the Genocide victims.

The Armenian Genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman government has been documented, recognized and acknowledged by eyewitness reports, laws, resolutions and the decisions of numerous states and international organizations.

There are numerous documents considering the massacres of the Armenian people as a pre-planned and thoroughly implemented act of genocide. Organizations like the Council of Europe, the European Parliament, a number of UN Committees, the World Council of Churches, MERCOSUR parliament and others acknowledged the Armenian Genocide.

Many countries have recognized the Armenian Genocide: Uruguay is the first country that acknowledged the Genocide in 1965. The following countries have condemned and recognized the massacre of Armenians as a genocide based on international law: France, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Russia, Poland, Lithuania, Greece, Slovakia, Cyprus, Lebanon, Uruguay, Argentina (2 laws, 5 resolutions), Venezuela, Chile, Bolivia, Canada, Vatican, Austria, Luxembourg, Germany, Australia's state of New South Wales, 45 US states.