3,000 Year Old Assyrian Tombs Unearthed At Erbil Construction Site

Arbel, Iraq -- A possibly 3,000 year old archaeological site has been discovered during construction of a commercial building in downtown Erbil. Crews digging a basement for a commercial building opposite Sheikhi Choli Mosque unearthed tombs that may date back to the Assyrian Empire, 2500 BC -- 605 BC.

Archaeological teams are examining the site.