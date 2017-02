British Archaeologists Assess Damage to Nimrud

Jihadists bulldozed and looted the ancient Assyrian capital of Nimrud. ( Safin Hamed/AFP/Getty Images) British Museum-trained Iraqi archaeologists are to assess the historic site of Nimrud, which was destroyed by Islamic State. Jihadists bulldozed and looted the Assyrian capital as part of a campaign to wipe out traces of pre-Islamic cultures. Liberating soldiers found the Ziggurat, nearly 3,000 years old and one of the tallest surviving buildings of the ancient world, levelled.