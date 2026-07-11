The Systematic Intimidation of Assyrians in Their Homelands

(AINA) -- The indigenous Assyrian people continue to face immense pressure in their ancestral homeland, the land of Assur, Assyria. Our ancestral homeland remains under the control of authorities who occupy our historic lands and, according to numerous reports from members of our community, are pursuing policies that marginalize the indigenous Assyrian population through intimidation, restrictions on peaceful civic participation, and demographic manipulation. When indigenous people are prevented from attending peaceful demonstrations through checkpoints, and are later threatened with the loss of their jobs, their safety, or even their lives for exercising their fundamental rights, it exposes a system that relies on fear rather than justice.

The reported surveillance of Assyrian citizens by militias and intelligence networks, together with ongoing intimidation designed to silence legitimate public expression, reflects a disturbing pattern that deserves urgent international attention and independent scrutiny. An occupying authority has a responsibility to protect the rights of the indigenous population, not to pressure them into silence or force them from their ancestral homeland. Demographic engineering, whether through intimidation, displacement, discriminatory policies, or the gradual replacement of the native population, is a direct assault on the survival of an indigenous people and stands in clear contradiction to international human rights principles.

Assyria is not merely a place on a map; it is the ancestral homeland of the Assyrian nation, whose continuous presence stretches back thousands of years. No occupation, political authority, or campaign of intimidation can erase that historical truth. We call upon the international community, human rights organizations, and all defenders of indigenous peoples to closely monitor these developments, demand accountability, and ensure that the indigenous Assyrian people can live, assemble peacefully, preserve their identity, and remain in the land of Assur with dignity, security, justice, and equal protection under the law.

The long-term survival of the Assyrian nation depends not only on international recognition of these injustices but also on practical guarantees that enable indigenous Assyrians to remain in their homeland. This includes the protection of Assyrian villages, churches, monasteries, cultural heritage, and private property, as well as the establishment of legitimate Assyrian security forces capable of protecting our communities from intimidation, violence, and unlawful encroachment. Like all indigenous peoples, Assyrians have the right to live in safety on their ancestral lands without fear of persecution or forced displacement. Lasting peace and stability cannot be achieved while the indigenous population remains vulnerable and unprotected.

The Assyrian people are not seeking privilege or domination over others; we seek justice, equality, and the internationally recognized rights afforded to all indigenous nations. We seek the right to preserve our language, culture, and identity, to participate freely in public life, and to determine our own future in our ancestral homeland. The world must not remain silent as one of the oldest continuous civilizations faces the risk of gradual disappearance from the very land where it was born. Protecting the Assyrian people is not only a matter of human rights, it is a responsibility to safeguard an irreplaceable part of humanity's shared history and cultural heritage.