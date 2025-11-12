Assyrians in Iraq Under Iranian Influence and Kurdish Violations

(AINA) -- Iraq today faces a deep and troubling challenge، the escalating influence of Iran within its political, security, and economic institutions. Once a nation striving to restore its sovereignty and rebuild after decades of war and suffering, Iraq has become an open arena for foreign agendas. Through affiliated militias, loyal political parties, and economic pressure, the Iranian regime has penetrated every level of the Iraqi state. Decisions that should serve the Iraqi people are instead often crafted to serve Iranian interests, undermining Iraq's independence, democracy, and the rule of law.

This Iranian influence is not limited to Baghdad but extends into northern Iraq through Kurdish groups who originally came from Iran, particularly from the city of Mahabad under the leadership of Mulla Mustafa Barzani. These groups brought with them political and ideological loyalties that align with Iranian interests and have been instrumental in advancing Tehran's regional agenda within the Northern Iraq. It is well known among Iraqi intellectuals and scholars that the Kurds who came from Iran entered Iraq with a clear political agenda designed to serve external interests that often conflict with Iraq's national sovereignty and unity, a point also reflected in widely shared social-media post within the Iraqi public sphere.

In northern Iraq, the situation is no better. The killers of prominent Assyrian figures, including Frances Shabo, Edwar Khoshaba, and Abu Nidal, remain at large, protected by local authorities and Kurdish political parties that claim to uphold democracy while serving their own interests, and many high-ranking Kurdish officials have even been granted greater authority within their party. Many other victims continue to be killed, abducted, or intimidated, though their names are not mentioned in this report. These crimes have gone unpunished, sending a chilling message to minority communities that their lives and voices can be taken without accountability or consequence.

These events demonstrate that crimes and violations committed against Assyrians in northern Iraq are routinely ignored or overlooked by local Kurdish authorities. Many Kurdish officials have exploited their positions to obstruct justice, prevent victims' families from obtaining redress, and encourage further attacks and land seizures targeting Assyrian communities.

Members of the Assyrian community, along with numerous observers, believe that these are not isolated incidents, but rather a systematic policy of intimidation and demographic change. The objective is to depopulate Assyrian villages and areas, forcing the indigenous population to flee and effectively erasing their historical presence.

The continuation of this impunity, alongside the pervasive influence of Iran within Iraqi state institutions, poses a real threat to Iraq's unity and future. It endangers the historic presence of the Assyrian people and other indigenous communities who have contributed to the rich civilization of Mesopotamia over millennia.