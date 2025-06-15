June 15, 763 BC: Assyrians Record a Solar Eclipse

On June 15, 763 BC, a near-total solar eclipse occurred over northern Assyria and was recorded by observers in Nineveh, the capital city. This event is preserved in the Eponym Canon, a list of historical events made by the Assyrians on clay tablets, following a specialized calendar system. The text notes: "Insurrection in the City of Assur. In the month of Sivan, the Sun was eclipsed." This account is a crucial part of anchoring the chronology of the ancient Near East; as it is possibly alluded to in the Bible, historians also have used it to improve the chronology of early biblical times, particularly the eras of prophets Jonah and Amos.