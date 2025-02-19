The Assyrian Plum Tree

Qatar -- As part of Mowasalat (Karwa)'s commitment to environmental sustainability and the enhancement of green spaces, the company, in collaboration with the Ministry of Municipality, on Wednesday organised a tree-planting event at the Mesaimeer bus depot. Sheikh Suhaim al-Thani, from the Public Parks Department at the ministry and Khalid al-Kaabi, Mowasalat (Karwa) HSSE Director, were present, a Karwa statement said.

As many as 350 trees of different types were planted as part of Karwa's endeavours to help absorb large amounts of carbon dioxide and improve air quality. The trees planted were carefully selected to include species suitable for the local environment, such as sidr and jujube trees, Assyrian plum, mulberry, Indian almond, lemon, tamarind, and other plant species.

These trees contribute to providing shade, lowering temperatures in surrounding areas, as well as promoting biodiversity and supporting wildlife. The initiative garnered significant participation from Karwa drivers. To ensure maximum benefit from the initiative, identification plaques were installed for each tree using weather-resistant materials, to spread awareness and knowledge about the types of trees planted and their role in improving the quality of life.