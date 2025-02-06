First Immersive Digital Exhibits At The British Museum

The Assyrian reliefs at the British Museum. Exhibition Design by RAA. Immersive exhibits by Journey. Photography courtesy of Journey. ( Alberto Romano) Journey, a global design and innovation studio pioneering multidimensional experiences (MDX), along with Ralph Appelbaum Associates (RAA), a multidisciplinary firm specialising in the planning and design of museums, exhibits, educational environments and visitor attractions, has helped to elevate the visitor experience at The British Museum with two groundbreaking exhibits.

The exhibits--the Vindolanda Tablets in the Roman Britain Galleries and the Lion Hunt Reliefs of Ashurbanipal in the Assyrian Galleries--provide a fresh way to engage new generations of museum visitors.

Museums are traditionally quiet spaces with unchanged exhibits. Journey's innovative approach transforms them through multidimensional storytelling, enabling more profound connections with ancient artefacts in a sensory-rich experience.

The Lion Hunt Reliefs

In the Assyrian Galleries, guests find themselves in the ancient landscapes of Ashurbanipal's empire. The Lion Hunt Reliefs, a story etched in stone over 2,500 years ago, spring to life with a vibrant mix of sound and light. As spotlights highlight different portions of the relief, visitors are enveloped by the booming sound of chariot wheels and the growls of lions.

The exhibit builds to a climax with vibrant projections of colour, light, and dust, resulting in a memorable experience that blends archaeology with contemporary design.

The Vindolanda Tablets

The Roman Britain Galleries invite visitors to explore a rich narrative about daily life on the fringes of the Roman Empire. Featuring wooden writing tablets known as 'The Vindolanda Tablets,' found near Hadrian's Wall, the exhibit opens with a vibrant digital presentation encouraging visitors of all ages to engage with these ancient inscriptions.

The Tablets, displayed within the exhibition design and interpretation by RAA, feature the voice of a Roman wife narrating the earliest example of female handwriting in Britain: a birthday invitation.

The exhibit provides various levels of engagement, ranging from simple anecdotes that attract children to comprehensive archaeological analyses. Visitors are immersed in the world of ancient Romans through an evocative soundscape, where whispered voices recount stories of life on the edge of the empire.

These galleries are part of a pilot initiative, signalling a new direction for The British Museum and paving the way for future immersive exhibits that bring history to life. Journey establishes a new standard for innovation in museums by combining historical artefacts with cutting-edge technology.

Immersive storytelling

Eleanor Greenleaf, senior creative at Journey, says: "When we were approached to be a part of the British Museum pilot project, we leant on our expertise at Journey as multidimensional designers, to reimagine how museum goers could engage with large exhibits or series of artifacts in new ways. Our mission was to bring the human stories of the British Museum's unparalleled objects to life, inspiring a new generation of visitors.

"Leveraging our expertise in sound, motion, and narrative design strategy, we translated the exhibits' histories into captivating experiences that guide the visitors toward a deeper connection. Through immersive storytelling, spoken word and short format reels we help the visitor to have a more intimate connection with these extraordinary pieces of history.

"We've ensured that all content engages visitors on multiple levels too, to ultimately make it appeal to the broadest possible audience."

Stuart Frost, head of interpretation at The British Museum, says: "It is clear that the digital projection animating the Lion Hunt Reliefs -- and the accompanying soundscape -- has transformed the way visitors engage with the sculptures in this part of the Assyrian Galleries. The projection has significantly increased the attracting and holding power of the displays.

"We often see visitors filming the projection on their phones, and on one occasion, I've even observed everyone watching the animation spontaneously applaud at the end of the sequence."

John Blanchard, principal and director of RAA's London studio, adds:

"We are honoured to have worked with the British Museum once more for the experimental Pilot Projects. In-gallery prototyping is transforming how institutions approach the design process, creating a dynamic bridge between designers, curators and audiences. This method embeds the narrative in real-time, fostering collaboration as interpretation evolves.

"By exchanging ideas and testing concepts directly within galleries, we can refine, reimagine and elevate design responses to ensure every voice, story and history resonates deeply -- both emotionally and intellectually -- with visitors. It's a process that not only shapes the experience but also amplifies its impact."

