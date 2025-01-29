The Journey of Assyrian Church Members In Southern India

( Ranju Joseph) In the heart of Kerala in southwest India, Margam Kali, an ancient Indian round dance, stands as a testament to the rich heritage of the Syrian Christian community. The name Margam translates to "way" or "path" in Syriac, symbolizing the path of Christ followed by St. Thomas Christians.

Traditionally performed barefoot in a circle, Margam Kali narrates the life and missionary work of St. Thomas, the apostle believed to have brought Christianity to India. Over the centuries, this ancient dance form has evolved while retaining its devotional essence, while also embodying the spiritual and cultural identity of the Syrian Christian community.

However, in today's world, Margam Kali faces the dual challenge of maintaining its relevance while preserving its authenticity. Young Syrian Christians in Kerala, driven by a passion for their heritage, are working to breathe new life into this art form.

Ranju Joseph, a Margam Kali teacher and a fellow at the Kerala Folklore Academy, told Religion Unplugged, "Nobody wants to learn the intricate details; people only aim to grasp the basics."

History of Margam Kali

The roots of Margam Kali can be traced back to the early traditions of the Saint Thomas Christians, with references found in the judicial and liturgical practices of the Syro-Malabar Church. According to A. Thazhath in "The Judicial Sources of the Syro-Malabar Church," the Syriac equivalent of Margam is "Urha," meaning "a way" or "journey."

Dr. July Puthussery, associate professor at the University of Hyderabad, in his thesis titled, "Idiom and Ideology: A Study of the Christian Performance Tradition of Kerala," emphasized that the art form served not just as entertainment but as a medium to impart biblical stories and Christian values.

"Margam Kali originated as a male-dominated performance, often enacted during church celebrations and family gatherings," Joseph said.

Over time, it evolved, incorporating influences from Kerala's rich folk traditions while maintaining its Christian theological foundations. Today, it is predominantly performed by women in competitions and festivals, a shift that reflects both societal changes and the dynamic nature of the art form.

The Nasrani Syrian Christians Network, a collaborative platform for Thomas Christians, highlights that Margam Kali's traditional themes focus on "a blend of Christian faith, moral lessons, and elements of local culture."

The network further added that "the dance, performed in a circle to rhythmic clapping and songs, creates a spiritual ambiance that resonates with its audience."

Adapting to modern times

Despite its historical significance, Margam Kali has struggled to maintain interest among the younger generation.

"I started learning Margam Kali in 1993 from the church," Joseph said. "Initially, it was treated as a competition item, but over time, it expanded to celebrations and festivals."

A turning point came with the formalization of the art form by the Hadusa Institute, which enabled its inclusion in Kalolsavam, Kerala's largest youth festival, as a competition category.

Government initiatives, such as the Diamond Jubilee Fellowship by the Kerala Folklore Academy, have aimed to popularize it. These programs provide financial support to artists and encourage educational institutions to promote the art. However, Joseph remained concerned about its future.

"Despite these efforts, participation has significantly reduced over time," he told Religion Unplugged.

Margam Kali's transition to a women's performance in competitions has led to changes in its presentation and costumes. Traditionally, performers wore simple white attire to symbolize purity and devotion. Today, costumes often include vibrant sarees and ornamental accessories, adding a visual appeal to the performance. While these changes make the art form more accessible and attractive to a broader audience, purists argue that they dilute its traditional essence.

Hopeful revival

Amid these challenges, young Syrian Christians are leading efforts to revive and sustain Margam Kali. Organizations and cultural bodies are actively engaging the youth, organizing workshops and performances to rekindle interest in the art. Schools and churches play a pivotal role, serving as platforms for nurturing new talent.

The internet has also emerged as a powerful tool in the revival of Margam Kali. Social media platforms are being used to share performances, tutorials and historical insights, creating a digital archive that connects the global diaspora. This digital presence has sparked curiosity among young Syrian Christians, many of whom view Margam Kali as a way to reconnect with their roots.

However, challenges remain. The diminishing participation in competitions and festivals highlights the need for sustained efforts to keep Margam Kali alive. Joseph's observations reflect this reality: "The focus on winning trophies has overshadowed the deeper understanding of Margam Kali's cultural and spiritual significance."

Margam Kali, with its intricate blend of spirituality, history, and culture, holds a special place in the heritage of Kerala's Syrian Christian community. While the challenges it faces are significant, the determination of young enthusiasts and the support of cultural institutions offer hope for its revival. As Joseph aptly puts it, "The journey of Margam Kali is a journey of faith, resilience, and adaptation."

With continued efforts, this ancient art form can evolve while staying true to its roots, ensuring that future generations of Syrian Christians in Kerala and beyond remain connected to the rich legacy of their ancestors.

Additional reporting by Nyshma Noir.