1925: Assyrian Patriarch Visits London

Patriarch Shimun XXI, on his 1925 visit to London, England. ( The Times) Mar Shimun XXI, the Patriarch of the Nestorian or Assyrian Christians, who is only 16 years of age, arrived in England yesterday and proceeded to St Augustine's College, Canterbury, where he is to be educated. The Patriarch was accompanied on his journey from Mosul (which he left three weeks ago) by a British official connected with the Government of Iraq, who was returning to England. On his way here Mar Shimun spent a few days in Baghdad and also in Jerusalem, where he was the guest of the Anglican Bishop at St George's. On landing in England, he was met by the wife of the Dean of Canterbury, who returned with him to St Augustine's College.

The Assyrian Christians, of whom His Holiness Mar Shimun XXI, Katholikos and Patriarch of the East, is the head, are the survivors of the great period of Eastern Church history. Until the invasion of Tamerlane the Katholikos of the East held sway over the entire Church from Odessa to Peking and from Tartary to Southern India. During the war the remnant of the Assyrian Christians threw in their lot with the Allies. They fought bravely, but underwent terrible sufferings, and were eventually established in a camp of refuge by the British Army at Baquba, near Baghdad. Their future is at present in doubt, as many of them reside in the area in dispute between Turkey and Iraq on the marches of Mosni. Most of their mountain valleys, including the seat of the Patriarchate at Qudshanes, by the banks of the River Zab, lie to the north of the present provisional frontier of Iraq.

The office of Patriarch is hereditary, and passes from uncle to nephew or brother to brother. On his succession each Patriarch assumes the name of Mar Shimun, the Syriac for "Lord Simon". While the Assyrians were at Baquba, Polus (Paul) Mar Shimun died of consumption, and his young nephew Ishai (Jesse), who was then 12 years old, was consecrated Mar Shimun XXI. He speaks English fairly well, having been taught by his aunt, who raised him. He is also interested in sport, and while living on the outskirts of Mosul used to play football with other lads. This is his first visit to England, where he is expected to remain for four years.

From The Times, January 28, 1925.