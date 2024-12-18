Assyrian-Australian Man Prepares For Another Few Years Of Correcting People

Local Assyrian-Australian office worker Mikhael Bacchus (32) is once again bracing for years of correcting people who confuse him with Syrians, now that the Middle Eastern nation--whose name coincidentally sounds very similar to the name of his people--is in the news again.

"I've been dealing with this for years," Bacchus explained, rolling his eyes as yet another person at his workplace queried if everything was ok back in his ancestral home.

"I'll explain to people, that I'm Assyrian and the first thing they'll say is 'ohhh Syria, I know where that is'"

"Like I get the confusion totally but it would be cool if they just remembered the first time I corrected them to be honest"

Despite the frequent mix-up, Mikhael tries to stay patient. "I don't want to be a history teacher, but sometimes I feel like I should hand out brochures or set up an informational booth," he joked.

Despite the repeated confusion, Mikhael maintains a good-natured sense of humor.

For now, Mikhael continues his daily routine--answering emails, sipping coffee, and patiently explaining that, no, he's not Syrian, just an Assyrian and he understands that the Syrian in Assyrian can throw off most white people.