A Nature Preserve in Assyria Township

Assyria Township, Michigan -- The Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy, or SWMLC, and Barry County Parks have announced a new park in Barry County.

Bailey Nature Preserve, formerly known as Metcalf Lake, is a 160-acre property in Assyria Township, just seven miles north of Battle Creek.

The preserve includes the 35-acre Metcalf Lake, and was donated by David and Eleanor Bailey in 1999 to the city of Battle Creek.

In order to ensure the property will continue to function and and be cared for as a natural area long-term, Battle Creek transferred ownership of the property to Barry County in the spring of 2024.

To help care for Bailey Nature Preserve, an endowment fund has been created by the Barry Community Foundation.

Anyone interested in donating to the fund can do so by visiting the Barry Community Foundation website here.

Barry County Parks will be working on creating a safe entrance and parking area to the preserve in the near future off of Baseline Road, according to officials.

A grand opening for the preserve, with more details to come later, is expected sometime later this fall.