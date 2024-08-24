Under the Brilliant Baton

Dr. Charlene Archibeque (Center) with the Assyrian All Women Choir. ( Roshel Aghassi) For many years the hills were alive with the sounds of music, mostly coming through Charlene's Santorini Mediterranean-style villa's windows in Los Altos Hills... But recently she moved with her baby grand to a beautiful condo in Menlo Park, with large panoramic windows as the sounds of her playing the piano continue to please her new neighbors. Although she does not hear their applause, she knows they love it, since they tell her every time they meet her by the condo's swimming pool. How can you not enjoy the sounds of Beethoven, Mozart, Chopin and Bach played by the famous pianist Charlene Archibeque, their neighbor, in the comfort of their home while lounging in their silky robes... Lucky neighbors.

But so am I as I often hear the phone ringing with Charlene's velvety voice asking me to come for dinner. "I just picked up a few fab salmon steaks and gorgeous asparagus at Draeger's and would like your company to enjoy it with me." Of course I had to change from my gray sweats to a presentable dress to match Charlene's flowy silky outfits as she is a well known fashionista who never leaves her bedroom till she is totally coiffured, made-up and wearing stunning jewelry she collected while traveling around the globe. With a bottle of my favorite Pierre Jouet Champagne, I am zooming in my red convertible BMW to Menlo Park. I'll do anything to join my friend and not let the perfectly prepared salmon steaks go to waste. Charlene puts my culinary talents to shame (Eat your heart out Martha Stewart and Snoop Dog Duo! Charlene does it better!)

But who is this amazing woman -- Dr. Cherlene Archibeque?

Considered one of the most influential American choral directors and teachers during the 2nd half of the 20th century, Charlene Archibeque was the first woman to receive the Doctorate of Musical Arts in Choral Conducting. Dr. Archibeque prepared hundreds of young choral directors and mentored over 80 Masters students in choral conducting during her 35 year tenure at San Jose State University.

"Dr. Charlene Archibeque's 35-year tenure at San José State University was marked by her transformative leadership and unwavering dedication to choral excellence. Her innovative teaching methods and passion for music not only elevated the SJSU Choral Program to international acclaim but also inspired countless students and colleagues to pursue their own musical journeys with the same fervor and commitment. Her lasting legacy at SJSU ensures that SJSU remains a beacon of choral artistry and education." Dr. Fred Cohen

Director, SJSU School of Music

Music Director & Conductor of

SJSU Symphony Orchestra

Both the SJSU Concert Choir and the world-renowned Choraliers performed for over twenty five professional conferences including three National Conferences of the American Choral Directors Association. Sixteen international tours with the SJSU Choraliers and four national high school honor choir tours to Europe honed both her conducting and performance skills. She has conducted festival choirs, honor choirs and All-State choirs in 45 states and six provinces of Canada. Her service to the choral profession is legendary; she has served as Headliner for State, Divisional and National ACDA, MENC, and BCMEA conventions; presented lectures, reading sessions, and clinics at festivals, colleges, and universities in the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia.

Dr. Archibeque has prepared and conducted over 160 major works and she continues to guest conduct combined choral/orchestral concerts including 2 Early Music Concerts and a centenary Benjamin Britten concert in St. Louis in the spring of 2013. Her biography appears in the book "Wisdom, Wit, and WIll" -- Women Choral Conductors on their Art. Her DVD "How to Make a Good Choir Sound Great" is published by GIA and the early DVD "Daily Warm-Ups for Beautiful Voices" is still available from SBMP

"Besides her contribution of a deep knowledge of all kinds of music, Charlene Archibeque supercharges the fundraising of the Beethoven Society as a board member with her connections to SF Bay area music lovers who also believe that great music deserves our support. In the best sense of the phrase, she is a true force of nature whom we all love." Will Meredith, Ph.D., historical musicology

Corresponding board member, The American Beethoven Society

The American Beethoven Society Emeritus professor (1985-2016), SJSU

Emeritus founding director (1985-2016), The Ira F. Brilliant Center for

Beethoven Studies

"Charlen's talents are beyond comparison. We have the San Francisco Symphony to thank for our introduction. As a result we established a warm, wonderful and family-like friendship. I thought I knew about all the instruments that she played, but there was always a new one to add to the list. Drums? Really? She continuously shares her extensive knowledge of music especially after traveling with her home from Davies Symphony Hall. It can be compared to having a private tutor extraordinaire. Charlene is always unique and full of surprises and I am sure there are more in the offing... She is definitely one of a kind!"

Paula Blank, Arts Patron

Well, I hear my phone ringing... I bet it is Charlene inviting me for dinner! Hmmm... I wonder what special food she bought this time? Hope it's a steak as I have a fab bottle of Chateauneuf-du-Pape in memory of the Paris Olympics!

No new dress for me this time.... But I know Charlene will have one... in fall colors... After all, she is a fashion trend setter...