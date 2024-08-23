Ancient Assyrian Cuisine: 'The Oldest Kitchen in the World'

In a remarkable fusion of culinary heritage and historical documentation, 'The Oldest Kitchen in the World: 4,000 Years of Middle Eastern Cooking Passed Down Through Generations' is set to make its debut in English markets on September 24, 2024. This extraordinary cookbook, compiled by Matay de Mayee, showcases ancient Assyrian recipes that have been preserved through oral tradition for millennia.

The book's significance lies not only in its culinary offerings but also in its cultural preservation. It provides a rare glimpse into the culinary traditions of the Suryoye, also known as Assyrians or Arameans, a people whose heritage stretches back to ancient Mesopotamia. Despite being dispersed across the globe, the Suryoye have maintained their unique identity, language, and culinary traditions.

At the heart of this cookbook is Smuni Turan, de Mayee's mother, who is credited as the primary source of these ancient recipes. In a poignant reflection of historical gender disparities, de Mayee notes that his mother, who grew up in a time and place where girls were not taught to read or write, is the true author of the book. This detail underscores the importance of oral tradition in preserving cultural heritage.

The cookbook features a wide array of dishes, all presented with their original Aramaic names. It includes some of the oldest recorded recipes in human history, such as labiniyeh, alongside more familiar Middle Eastern classics like baklava. Each recipe is accompanied by insights into cooking techniques, ingredient use, and the cultural significance of the dishes.

Food enthusiasts and historians alike will find value in this publication. It not only provides practical cooking instructions but also offers a window into the customs, celebrations, and daily life of an ancient culture that continues to influence Middle Eastern cuisine today. The book's ability to connect modern readers with 4,000-year-old culinary traditions makes it a unique addition to any cookbook collection.

Renowned food writer Nigel Slater has praised the book as 'a rare and fascinating insight into an ancient and delicious cuisine...with time-honored recipes from the heart of a home.' This endorsement highlights the cookbook's appeal to both serious culinary enthusiasts and those interested in cultural history.

The publication of 'The Oldest Kitchen in the World' is significant in the broader context of cultural preservation. As globalization continues to homogenize culinary traditions worldwide, books like this serve as crucial repositories of unique cultural knowledge. By bringing these ancient recipes to a wider audience, the cookbook plays a role in ensuring that Assyrian culinary heritage is not lost to time.

Matay de Mayee, making his debut as a cookbook author, brings a personal touch to the project. Born in the Netherlands to Suryoye parents, de Mayee's background bridges the ancient traditions with modern European culture. His experience running De Stijlkamer Amsterdam, a high-end B&B that also hosts culinary events, adds a practical, contemporary perspective to the ancient recipes.

Tra Publishing, known for creating books that inspire social, cultural, and environmental awareness, is publishing the English version of the cookbook. The publisher's emphasis on the physical aspects of bookmaking suggests that 'The Oldest Kitchen in the World' will be not just a collection of recipes, but a beautifully crafted object in its own right.

As the world continues to grapple with issues of cultural identity and preservation, 'The Oldest Kitchen in the World' stands as a testament to the enduring power of food to connect us with our past and with each other. It offers readers a chance to explore one of the world's oldest cuisines, providing a unique perspective on the rich tapestry of human culinary history.

The book will be available through major bookstores, online retailers, and Tra Publishing's official website, making this ancient culinary wisdom accessible to a global audience. Its release promises to be a significant event for food lovers, historians, and anyone interested in the rich cultural heritage of the Middle East.