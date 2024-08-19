The Assyrian Furniture Order From 1500 BC

Archaeologists recently discovered a clay tablet in Turkey that's 3,500 years old. But the big surprise? It appears to be an order for hundreds of furniture items -- an enormous production for the Bronze Age site.

Ancient Assyria expert Jacob Lauinger joins us to discuss his work interpreting the tablet and the many questions it raises.

This segment aired on August 19, 2024.

