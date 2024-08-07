On This Day...

Following are some of the major events that occurred on August 7:

1786 -- The first federal Indian Reservation is created by the United States.

1930 -- The last confirmed lynching of black people in the Northern United States occurs in Marion, Indiana; two men, Thomas Shipp and Abram Smith, are killed.

1933 -- The Kingdom of Iraq slaughters over 3,000 Assyrians in the village of Simele. This date is recognized as Martyrs Day or National Day of Mourning by the Assyrian community in memory of the Simele massacre.

1946 -- The government of the Soviet Union presented a note to its Turkish counterparts which refuted the latter's sovereignty over the Turkish Straits, thus beginning the Turkish Straits crisis.

1960 -- Ivory Coast becomes independent from France.

1974 -- Philippe Petit performs a high wire act between the twin towers of the World Trade Center 1,368 feet (417 m) in the air.

1987 -- Cold War: Lynne Cox becomes the first person to swim from the United States to the Soviet Union, crossing the Bering Strait from Little Diomede Island in Alaska to Big Diomede in the Soviet Union.

1990 -- First American soldiers arrive in Saudi Arabia as part of the Gulf War.

1998 -- Bombings at United States embassies in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania and Nairobi, Kenya kill approximately 212 people.

2008 -- The start of the Russo-Georgian War over the territory of South Ossetia.