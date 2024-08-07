Assyrian Clay Tablet With Women's Names Wows Visitors

A 2,648-year-old "clay tablet" with only women's names written on it in the ruins of an Assyrian-era palace at the Ickale Museum Complex in Sur district of Diyarbakir, Türkiye, August 6, 2024. ( IHA Photo) Ickale Museum Complex in Diyarbakir's Sur district is home to a remarkable find from the Assyrian Empire: a 2,648-year-old clay tablet inscribed with only women's names.

This unique artifact is drawing considerable attention from visitors in Türkiye.

The tablet was discovered during rescue excavations carried out between 2000 and 2012 along the Tigris River, as part of the Ilisu Dam project, under the authorization of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and with sponsorship from the State Hydraulic Works (DSI).

The excavations, conducted at Ziyarettepe, an important Assyrian center in northern Mesopotamia, uncovered this clay tablet within the ruins of a palace.

Rare discovery at Ziyarettepe

Mujdat Gizligol, Director of Diyarbakir Museum, emphasized the significance of the find.

"We unearthed a tablet with names of women written in various languages including Syriac, Assyrian, Akkadian, and other unknown languages. This tablet appears to be a list of women working in the palace, and its languages provide valuable insights into the Assyrian Empire's administrative practices," Gizligol explained.

Mystery of women's names, languages

Gizligol noted that the tablet reflects the Assyrian Empire's meticulous record-keeping traditions.

"The tablet likely served as a personnel roster for women working in the palace. The Assyrians were known for their detailed record-keeping, much like the Romans who came centuries later. This tablet showcases those historical practices," he added.

Tablet's journey through history

Dating between 614 and 611 B.C., the tablet was found in a section of the palace that had been damaged or burned during the Assyrian Empire's collapse.

"The tablet was not found intact; some pieces were missing, particularly from the lower right corner, which might have contained crucial information," Gizligol remarked.

Visitor reactions to historic tablet

Visitor Doga Yucel, who traveled from Ayvalik to see the museum, commented: "The tablet featuring women's names is fascinating and unusual. Seeing such rare artifacts is quite striking."

Displayed at the Diyarbakir Museum, this ancient tablet offers a glimpse into the region's rich historical and cultural heritage, drawing interest and admiration from all who view it.