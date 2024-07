Record Maximum Bible Chapters Written in Assyrian By an Individual

The record for writing the maximum number of Bible chapters in the Syriac language was set by Aneesh P.K. (born on February 17, 1996) of Alappuzha, Kerala. He wrote Psalm verses of 117 chapters of the holy Bible (from chapters 1 to 117) in Syriac language using Serto Syriac font on a single A4 sheet, as confirmed on June 5, 2024.