Assyrian-Style Vegan Meat and Rice Balls

This is Food editor Joe Yonan's take on the traditional rice-studded meatballs called kufteh that his aunts and grandmother made on his childhood visits to Chicago, a center of Assyrian American culture. As a vegetarian, he uses vegan ground beef, and he couldn't resist creating a quick but nontraditional lemon-butter sauce out of the cooking liquid left in the pan. The cornstarch is used if you want to make the sauce thicker and silkier, but it's optional. Note that an Instant Pot version can save you hands-on time. Serve with bread and a salad, if you'd like.

Beyond's plant-based ground beef comes in 16-ounce bulk packages. Impossible's product comes in 12-ounce packages, so this recipe would require 2 of those, with 8 ounces left over.

Make ahead: The meatballs can be formed and refrigerated for up to 3 days before cooking.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

From Food and Dining editor Joe Yonan, loosely based on recipes by Kathryn Pauline on her Cardamom and Tea blog and "Assyrian Mothers' Cookbook: Our Heritage" (1995) published by the Assyrian Universal Alliance Foundation of Chicago.

Ingredients (Servings: 4)

1/2 cup basmati rice

4 cloves garlic, halved

3 scallions, trimmed and cut into large pieces

1 celery stalk, cut into large pieces

1 banana pepper or small green bell pepper, stemmed, seeded and cut into large pieces

1 pound vegan ground beef, such as Impossible or Beyond Meat

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon fine salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 cup water

1 tablespoon vegan butter, such as Miyoko's

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon cornstarch (optional)

1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

Directions