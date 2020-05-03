Semiramis, the Real and Legendary Assyrian Queen

(AINA) -- The Assyrian king Shamshi-Adad V (823-811 B.C.) was married to none other than the famous and infamous Assyrian queen Semiramis (Sammurammat or Shamiram), whom so many Assyrian woman are named after today. There is a stele about her, it says:
Stele of Sammurammat Queen of Shamshi-Adad King of all, king of Ashur mother of Adad-nerari King of all, king of Ashur Daughter-in-law [kalta] of Shalmaneser King of the four regions
When Shamshi-Adad died in 811 B.C. Semiramis became the queen of the largest empire in the world, and she ruled until 806 B.C., when her son ascended to the throne.
Semiramis was known throughout the medieval and classical world and gained legendary and mythical status. Dante includes her in his epic poem Inferno, where she is unjustifiably placed in the circle of lust. Dante says,
She is Semiramis of whom we read That she succeeded Ninus, and was his spouse; She held the land which now the Sultan rules.
Semiramis was portrayed by the greatest painters of Europe. The following is a collection of those paintings.
