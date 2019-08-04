The Assyrian War Dog

The Assyrian Mastiff. The Aksaray Malaklısı -- the largest of the Anatolian sheep dogs, also known as the Turkish mastiff or Anatolian Lion -- was used a war dog by the Assyrians 2,000 years ago, according to a Turkish breeders association.

The Aksaray Malaklısı Breed Improvement Association (AKMID) said Sunday that the dog breed is one of the oldest in the world, and has a 3,500-year-long history in Anatolia.

"The Sumerians from Central Asia brought them to the Mesopotamian basin. The breed was used as a war dog 2,000 years ago during the time of the Assyrians," AKMID Chairman Muammer Tıpırdamaz told Ihlas News Agency.

Tıpırdamaz said the dogs were trained to attack foes, recognizing enemy soldiers by their different garb, in contrast to the Assyrians' armor.

Today, the Aksaray Malaklısı is a shepherd and guard dog, Tıpırdamaz explained.

"It is used both as a watchdog for shepherds and as a watchdog at mansions, factories and houses," he said.

( IHA)

Tıpırdamaz said that however the dogs are trained as puppies, that is how they remain as adults. If they are raised around livestock, they become accustomed to guarding livestock. If they are raised at a home, they get used to living with the homeowner and his family and acquaintances, he explained.