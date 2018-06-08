Picture Perfect Art Program Recognizes Assyrian Youth

Mariana Maseeh won first prize in the Art competition for her acrylic painting of a sunflower. ( Eden Samuel) Assyrian youth were recognized for their academic and artistic achievements at the 2018 Rabi Nimrod Simono Scholarship and Art Program presentation recently at the Nineveh Lounge and Reception.

Three students received the Annual scholarship established by the Assyrian Australian Association (AAA) in honour of Assyrian scholar and literature pioneer, Rabi Nimrod Simono.

Scholarship recipients were selected based on their HSC rank and received a one-off scholarship payment valued at $500-1000, depending on their placing in the program.

The AAA also introduced an art competition at this year's presentation with the theme of theme of 'Dreams and Inspirations'.

The five finalists' artworks were judged by a panel of established Assyrian artists, including Edward Hydo and Lewis Batros.

Westfield Sports High School student, Mariana Maseeh, won first prize for her painting of a sunflower inspired by a conversation she had with her mother.

"I was talking to my mum about what to paint and she said 'Sunflowers are pretty and they symbolise happiness'. I really want to give the world something to be happy about through my art," she said.

AAA President, Nabel Karim, said the recipients will contribute greatly to Australian and Assyrian society.

"We are proud of the achievements of our students. They will be a great asset to Australian and Assyrian society," he said.

Former scholarship recipient, Niramsin Yakou said: "We're now seeing our youth develop and be creative. Ancient Assyrians were designers, thinkers and inventors. Our youth are bringing that back to life through this program."

His Beatitude Mar Meelis Zaia closed the night by encouraging future students to apply to the scholarship program.

"This year we only had three winners but I hope that next year more Assyrian students will enter," he said.