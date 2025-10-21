Assyrian Patriarch Makes Historic Visit to Hong Kong

Hong Kong -- The Assyrian people maintain a significant global presence, not merely as passive residents but as active and influential contributors to the societies in which they live, transcending geography, language, and local customs.

In the Far East, particularly in Hong Kong, a notable Assyrian community of the Church of the East plays vital roles across industrial, agricultural, commercial, cultural, and religious sectors within Chinese society.

From 16--20 October, Catholicos-Patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East Mar Awa III Royel conducted a pastoral visit to Hong Kong, underscoring that this community is neither marginalized nor forgotten, but remains a central pastoral priority. The visit took place at the invitation of the Anglican Province of Hong Kong and Macao.

The timing of the visit was symbolic, coinciding with the 400th anniversary of the discovery of the Jingjiao (Church of the East) Stele in Xi'an and the inauguration of the Hong Kong Institute for Jingjiao Studies.

Described as historic, the visit featured a full program aimed at strengthening the local Assyrian congregation and fostering renewed growth and cooperation.

Patriarch Mar Awa III was accompanied by a distinguished delegation, including Bishop of the Eastern United States Mar Paulus Benjamin, Bishop of Victoria and New Zealand and Secretary of the Holy Synod Mar Benyamin Elya, Deacon Allen Youssefi of Mar Yosip Church in San Jose, California, former mayor and representative of Mar Abdisho Cathedral in Melbourne Joseph Haweil, and the Patriarch's Resident Representative in Hong Kong Dr. David Tam.

Following his arrival and official reception by representatives of the Anglican Province and the local Assyrian community, the Patriarch delivered the keynote address at a conference marking the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, held at the Divinity School of Chung Chi College, Chinese University of Hong Kong. He spoke on the reception and theological implications of the First Ecumenical Council. The event included a roundtable discussion, ecumenical prayer service, and a lecture on the Nicene Creed's reception in the Assyrian Church of the East.

On 18 October, Patriarch Mar Awa III and his delegation participated in the inauguration of the Hong Kong Institute for Jingjiao Studies, which included a forum on the history of the Assyrian Church of the East in China, with contributions from senior scholars. Later that afternoon, the Patriarch lectured at Ming Hua Theological College, affiliated with the Anglican Province of Hong Kong.

On 19 October, he delivered the sermon during the Holy Eucharist led by Most Rev. Andrew Chan, Archbishop and Primate of the Hong Kong Sheng Kung Hui, at St. John's Cathedral, Anglican Diocese of Hong Kong Island. That same day, he took part in an academic conference at the Tao Fong Shan Christian Centre and Lutheran Theological Seminary in Sha Tin, New Territories.

Patriarch Mar Awa III also met with members of the Hong Kong Christian Council, who provided an overview of their ecumenical work. Before concluding his visit, he was received by the University of Hong Kong, where he viewed the world's largest collection of "Nestorian Crosses" -- over 700 bronze crosses produced in Inner Mongolia during the Yuan Dynasty (1272--1368).

The visit reaffirmed the historic connection between the Assyrian Church of the East and China, while strengthening ties between Eastern Christianity and Hong Kong's vibrant ecumenical community.