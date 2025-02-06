Christians Have 'Vital Role' to Play in Rebuilding Syria: Assyrian Patriarch

Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, patriarch of Antioch and All the East and Supreme Head of the Universal Syriac Orthodox Church speaks on Feb. 4, 2025, at the International Religious Freedom 2025 Summit in Washington, D.C. ( Christian Post/Samantha Kamman) Washington -- As Syrians living under the control of Islamist-led rebel forces continue to face an uncertain future, the supreme head of the Universal Syriac Orthodox Church has offered a vision for how Christians can potentially rebuild their "homeland."

Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, patriarch of Antioch and All the East, spoke at the International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, issuing a call on the international community to help Syria rebuild following the overthrow of the Bashar al-Assad regime by lifting economic sanctions.

The Syrian-American Christian read from a joint statement released on Dec. 29 by the patriarchs and heads of churches in Syria outlining a plan for Syria's future to re-establish the region as "an active member of the international community and to strengthen its belonging to its broader geographical and Arab surroundings."

"As Christians, we have a vital and pivotal role to play in this phase by cooperating with everyone to advance and rebuild this homeland,'" the patriarch read.

"We recognize that our spiritual, moral, and national responsibility compels us to always raise the voice of truth, defend human dignity under all circumstances, and strongly strive to support the path of democracy, freedom, independence, and peace, which ensures the rights and dignity of all Syrians," he added.

The toppling of the Syrian government in December 2024 by Islamist rebel forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham has caused much uncertainty for minority communities. HTS is a designated terrorist organization made up of former Islamic State and Al Qaeda fighters.

Under the de facto governance, experts have warned that the group is attempting to "rebrand" and appear non-threatening. Despite assurances that new government leaders will protect and respect the rights of Christians, church leaders have reacted to these claims with skepticism.

The church leaders and patriarchs offered various steps for Syria to achieve this new future, including an appeal to the international community to lift economic sanctions. These sanctions, they warned, have negatively impacted Syria's economy, as well as neighboring communities, which are then affected by legal or illegal migration.

By lifting the sanctions, the religious leaders believe that the international community could "support the path of reconstruction and economic recovery and create job opportunities."

"Syria has recently endured economic sanctions, as well as an economic blockade. This has affected Syrian citizens from all spectrums," the joint statement reads. "These sanctions have negatively impacted the local community in Syria and neighboring communities, which were also affected by migration."

The European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States have economic sanctions in place in response to the Assad government's oppression of civilians. The U.S. has designated Syria as a state sponsor of terrorism since 1979, and additional sanctions were added in 2004.

The Syrian church leaders also urged for the drafting of a new constitution that must be "inclusive and comprehensive," involving all ethnicities and denominations, to ensure that it represents everyone equally.

The leaders also called for commitment and action from Christians at home or abroad to stand with Syria by allowing its people to rebuild.

"We believe that God, Who brought us together in this land, from which civilizations and faith-based messages originated, will bless our efforts and guide us on the path to peace," the statement concluded.

"Let us lift up our hearts and hands to Him, reconcile with one another, and seek from Him strength and wisdom to move forward. Let us be peacemakers, carrying the hope of Christ and remaining faithful to His message of reconciliation, fraternal love, and peace on earth."