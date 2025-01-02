(AINA) -- The Assyrian Human Rights Observatory, based in Sweden, has issued a statement regarding the amendments to Syria's education curriculum proposed by the new government. The amendments would inject Islamic beliefs and principles into the curriculum, single out Christians and Jews and remove material which predates Islam.

Here is the full statement:

These serious modifications, which came to 12 pages, include:

Remove references to ancient gods: This action represents a significant part of Syria's civilized history, which spans thousands of years and includes diverse civilizations that contributed to the construction of human civilization. Ignoring these historical roots loses future generations comprehensive understanding of their country's history and identity.

Delete prominent Syrian historical figures as Queen Zenobia of Destruction: The marginalization of national figures who played a significant role in Syria's history, such as Queen Zenobia, is a denial of Syria's shared history and rich heritage.

Removing "Defending the Homeland" from certificate reasons: This amendment raises serious questions about the patriotic concepts the Ministry seeks to instill in the minds of students. Defending the homeland is a high value that must be encouraged in the minds of young generations.

Adding "Jews and Christians" to explain the meaning of "angry against them, misguided" in Surah Al-Fatihah: This action is considered an explicit incitement against religious hatred and a spread of discrimination and exclusion speech. This interpretation contradicts the principles of religious tolerance and coexistence that the Syrian society has always distinguished.

The Assyrian Human Rights Observatory states that these amendments are in line with the simplest principles of equal citizenship and human rights, and contradict the statements made by those in power today that emphasize that Syria will be for all Syrians. These actions also contribute to deepening communal divisions and increase the fears and concerns of Syrians about the future of their country, especially in the light of practices that indicate the lack of experience and competence in managing state affairs.

Based on the suggestion, the Assyrian Human Rights Observatory calls for immediate withdrawal of these drastic amendments, and the Ministry of Education in the interim government of the Syrian government to withdraw these amendments and a comprehensive review of the educational curriculum, with the participation of representatives from all components of Syrian society. The Observatory also calls for the re-formulation of the curriculum on the national foundations of a university, so that the curriculum is built on foundations that promote the university's national identity, religious tolerance and common living, and instill the values of equal citizenship and human rights.

In conclusion, we emphasize that the future of Syria depends on building a civil democratic state that respects the rights of all its citizens and preserves its diverse heritage. These recent amendments to the curriculum are nothing but a real danger to this future, and it calls for a serious ceasefire from all national forces eager to benefit Syria.

The Assyrian of Human Rights Observatory

January 1, 2025, Sweden