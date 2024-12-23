US Welcomes Cyprus' Move on Christian Minorities in Middle East

In a region undergoing profound structural changes and historic power realignments, the Republic of Cyprus is not just observing the shifting dynamics, but actively seeking a role for itself in shaping the future.

President Nikos Christodoulides has emerged as the first leader in the region to appoint a special representative for religious freedoms and the protection of minorities in the Middle East. This important move underscores both the pressing need for substantive engagement on such a critical issue and the strategic importance attributed to it by the team of the next US president, Donald Trump.

In a decision that has already been welcomed in Washington, Christodoulides appointed Thessalia Salina Shambos as special representative for promoting humanitarian and developmental assistance to religious minorities. Her mandate will prioritize health, education and reintegration programs for victims while emphasizing the protection of cultural heritage through initiatives aimed at restoring and safeguarding religious and cultural monuments.

According to sources, Shambos also intends to enhance Cyprus' diplomatic profile as a bridge between the European Union and the Middle East, leveraging the nation's unique geographical, cultural and historical advantages.

The timing of this appointment aligns with Cyprus' upcoming presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2026, further amplifying its significance and influence.

As the new governments in Syria and Lebanon are expected to seek EU assistance, Cyprus is positioned to amplify the voices of Christian minorities, advocating for their rights and likely securing tangible concessions for their protection. Observers believe Cyprus will wield substantial influence over these developments, tackling a critical issue of high priority for the next US administration and the powerful Christian lobbies supporting it.

Trump's inner circle is already paying close attention to the initiatives of regional players, as evidenced by Breitbart News -- which is regaining prominence -- highlighting this appointment. In an interview with Christodoulides, it framed the initiative as perfectly aligned with Trump's foreign policy priorities of protecting Christian minorities.

Christodoulides told Breitbart: "If the United States and Cyprus work together in this area, I think we can fully safeguard the rights of Christians in the region."

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos reinforced this view, stating, "Cyprus is the only Christian country in the region" and uniquely positioned to lead efforts to protect minorities.

He noted that when countries like the US seek to delve deeply into such issues, they will require support, including comprehensive mapping of minority populations.

"So what we have been thinking, especially after what happened in Syria, is that there this is no atlas here about protection of minorities, of Christians. If somebody wanted to do something about it, from the States, let's say, they don't know exactly where to turn to. So, we're providing an atlas right now. The president is going to be announcing the person who is going to be heading this effort and the whole point is to try and have a voice, to provide a voice for the minorities in the region, especially in Syria, in relation to how they can be included in the political process. And through us they can have a voice in Brussels in the European Union," he said.

Highlighting the significance attached to this issue by the next US administration, Trump's early appointments include Massad Boulos, a Lebanese-born Greek Orthodox Christian and father-in-law to Trump's daughter Tiffany, as senior advisor on Arab affairs and the Middle East.

In Washington, this new initiative by Christodoulides is expected to bring Cyprus into sharper focus for the next administration, fostering deeper collaboration between the two countries. The Trump administration will undoubtedly evaluate allies and partners based on their added value in various areas of cooperation and negotiation.

Analysts in Washington consider Cyprus' diplomatic standing as a reliable interlocutor for both Arab states and Israel, its proximity to the region -- just 60 nautical miles from Syria and less than an hour's flight from Larnaca to Tel Aviv -- and its EU membership as factors that enhance its strategic importance to the Trump administration. Cyprus will most likely be seen as a valuable partner for Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

Notably, Shambos -- currently the Political Director at the Cypriot Foreign Ministry -- previously served as Cyprus' ambassador to Israel during a critical period. Shambos served in Israel as the "3+1" was being launched and worked closely with Trump's first ambassador to Israel, David Friedman. She was also in the post when Israel launched the Abraham Accords and helped then Foreign Minister Christodoulides initiate the Paphos summit with Greece, Israel and the United Arab Emirates. This year, Shambos played a critical role in establishing the maritime humanitarian corridor from Cyprus to Gaza.