Cardinal Sako on Syria and Iraq

Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako. "It caught everyone by surprise. Not only the Syrian people, but the entire Middle East. It happened rapidly and marked a radical turning point. We hope that everything turns out well for Syria", said the Chaldean Catholic Patriarch of Baghdad, Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako, commenting on the rapid collapse of the regime of Bashar Al Assad, overthrown by the rebel militia led by Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

"I have spoken with other patriarchs, including the Orthodox Patriarchs, and with our Chaldean Bishop, Msgr. Antoine Audo, who is currently in Aleppo: they all feel hopeful for the future -- albeit not without some fears," the cardinal added. "The armed opposition leaders who seized power say they want a new, civil regime, a new Syria that respects human rights, whose government must include all of society's political and social players. We hope that they mean what they say."

How could a pacified Syria affect Iraq and the wider Middle East?

A peaceful development will benefit the entire region, not only Iraq, but also Lebanon, Israel, Turkey, Jordan and even Iran. I have no doubt about that.

In that case, do you expect that a large number of Syrians, including Christians, who fled the civil war, will return to their homeland?

I think so. Syrian Christians used to be 20% of the population, now they are only 1%. Many of them are in Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon and even Iraq. There must be favourable political, social and economic conditions for them to return. They should be allowed to return to their homes, their jobs, their property. In other words, to a future. The same goes for other countries in the region which, it must be said, should reconsider their position. They cannot expect to remain in power forever. The situation in Syria underwent a major change in just a few days.

The term "citizenship" is increasingly gaining primary importance. In fact, when implemented, it wipes out all inequalities between citizens, all sectarian divisions. We are all equal, there is no difference between people of different political faith or religious belief. All human beings should be free to believe or not believe in God. God respects the freedom of human beings, and we must not force people to worship Him or turn religion into an ideology that is forcefully imposed. Reconciliation, peacemaking and dialogue are tools for resolving disputes. In this regard, I very much hope that an agreement will soon be reached for a ceasefire in Gaza and for the release of the hostages.

What is the current situation in Iraq?

Given what has happened in Syria, the situation is somewhat tense. There is a certain amount of anxiety among the population. They are wondering what the consequences will be for Iraq now that Assad's regime has been overthrown.

We believe that the army, militia and armed forces should be under the direct command of the central government. War and peace should be decided by governments alone, not by third parties.

Speaking of militias, the presence in Iraq of the Babylon Brigade, commanded by Ryan 'the Chaldean', linked to Iran, has caused a stir in Iraq. This militia, that includes Christians and Shia Muslims from southern Iraq, has been accused of corruption and of illegal seizures of land belonging to Assyrian Christians in the Nineveh Plains...

This brigade exercises its power mainly in the Nineveh Plains, which it also controls by cracking down on all things Christian. This situation must come to an end. The will of the Christian people and their property must be respected. The supporters of this militia should engage in politics like the others and leave the Christians alone. Their militiamen cannot be 'used' against Christians for their own purposes. Ours are peaceful communities who only want the good of Iraq.

Using money to obtain the support of the clergy for purposes unrelated to the common good is unacceptable. This "phenomenon of corruption" runs counter to Christian morality and must lead some, including in the Iraqi Church, to reconsider their attitude: money that is diverted from the service of the common good must not be accepted.

We must have a public, prophetic voice for the protection of human rights, for the poor and the oppressed, rather than pursuing vested interests.

slamic State terrorists invaded the Nineveh Plains, a symbol of Iraqi Christianity, in 2014, forcing 120,000 Christians to flee the country. Ten years on, how many Christians have returned?

An estimated 60 percent of the Christian population have returned to their homes since the defeat of ISIS, while the rest remained in Kurdistan, where they resettled in new homes and jobs. But many of these 60 percent have opted for emigration. A strong incentive to leave was the presence of armed militias controlling everything, as well as the deadly fire that tore through a wedding hall in Qaraqosh on 26 September 2023. The fire left 133 dead and hundreds injured. A figure twice as high as the 2010 massacre at the Syrian Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of Succour in Baghdad, which claimed around fifty lives. These are people who have lost all faith in politics, in governments. They fear for the future, they don't feel free, they don't see stability or security. But I hope that Iraq will learn a valuable lesson from its past.

What prevents Iraq from prospering and providing a stable future for its citizens, despite its immense natural resources and treasures?

Corruption. Unrestrained corruption. The disappearance of millions upon millions of dollars.

Its eradication requires the government to create jobs, services and infrastructure, to build roads, schools, hospitals and power plants. This is what public finances should be used for, for the common good, not for personal, party, tribal interests, sectarian and other vested interests. Sectarianism, although it is somewhat better under this government, remains a major problem in Iraq. All political leaders should work to provide people, all people, with a dignified life, respectful of their rights and a future of peace.

Indeed, given the influence of foreign countries on Iraq, like Iran, this is no easy task...

I repeat, it is necessary to respect the sovereignty of each country and preserve good relations between governments and leaders, including religious leaders. Cooperation and friendship between religious communities is important because, as Pope Francis said during his visit to Iraq in 2021, "by cultivating mutual respect and dialogue, it is possible to contribute to the good of Iraq, of the region and of all humanity".

With regard to that papal journey, it is impossible to forget the Pope's visit to Najaf with Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Al-Husayni Al-Sistani, the leader of the country's Shiite community. This meeting paved the way for the dialogue that you yourself have been promoting in recent years. With what results?

That journey and the interfaith relations it created are prospering. Although we do not meet often, because the atmosphere is not conducive to it, we do speak often. As Christians, we have friendly relations with Shiites, Sunnis and other religious groups. The problem is not with the religious leaders, but with the politicians. Everything is connected to the politics of the country, which should pursue the good governance of Iraq. The religions should contribute by ending internal divisions and fragmentation. The future of the country is paved with unity.

You have repeatedly called for an analogous document to the Abu Dhabi Declaration on Human Fraternity, co-signed with the Sunni Imam Al Tayyeb, to be drafted with Shia Muslims. Is the time ripe for an analogous text?

I think it is. I recall Al Sistani's statements to Christians prior to the Pope's visit, displayed on billboards throughout Najaf and Baghdad, which read, "You are part of us, and we are part of you." These words were an explicit expression of fraternity.

You have repeatedly called for a document with Shia Muslims similar to the Abu Dhabi Declaration on Human Fraternity, which you co-signed with the Sunni Imam Al Tayyeb. Is the time ripe for such a text?

I think it is. I remember Al Sistani's words to Christians before the Pope's arrival, which appeared on large billboards in Najaf and Baghdad: 'You are part of us and we are part of you'. These were clear words of brotherhood.

In my view, there is room for a document with the Shia world

where Iran has an important place. This document could be a source of knowledge for the followers of both religions, reassuring them of the importance of dialogue, of the fact that we are brothers in humanity and in the Abrahamic faith. The pace should be accelerated in order to define a path that is conducive to this goal.

Your Eminence, Christmas is fast approaching and never before has it been so fraught with old and new conflicts, Gaza, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon. What kind of Christmas will it be?

Christmas is not just for Christians, it is for the whole of humanity. Jesus, the Son of God, was born to embody spiritual and human values of peace, hope, dignity, rights, values that are a manifestation of God. God created man to live in happiness. All human beings are called to live as God's children and therefore as brothers and sisters. This needs to be recognized and acknowledged by political leaders. Everything God has created is for the benefit of humanity. The denial of these values is the denial of the international order in which the human persons develop their life and dignity as children of God.

The Christmas season is a call to all, Christians and Muslims, believers and non-believers alike. We, as Church, should not be afraid, nor shy, to speak about this. Jesus paved the way for the true happiness of humanity. This is the proclamation.