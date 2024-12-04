Syrian Organizations Condemn Occupation of Aleppo

The Mesopotamia Democratic Culture and Art Movement (TEV-ÇAND) made statements in Qamishlo and Kobanê against the Turkish state's attacks on North-East Syria and Aleppo and its surroundings.

Hîlala Zêrîn Women's Cultural Movement, Union of Intellectuals, Union of Artists, North-East Syrian Literature Divan, Cultural Council, Syriac Cultural Association and Armenian Community Culture and Art Committee also participated in the press statement.

The statement was made at the 12 March Martyrs Stadium in Qamishlo to the accompaniment of Kurdish, Arab, Syriac and Armenian components. The statement was read in Kurdish by Keder Hisên, a member of the Cizir Canton TEV-ÇAND, and in Arabic by Yexnîk Kerbo, Vice President of the Armenian Community Assembly.

"The fascist Turkish state is the enemy of the Kurdish people and tries to maintain its existence through the extermination of the Kurdish people. It uses all kinds of dirty and immoral methods to destroy the Kurdish people, subjecting our people to inhumane attacks in violation of international law. In the face of these attacks, all the world powers remain silent and even support Turkey," said the statement, which further included the following:

"Currently, the fascist Turkish state has launched invasion and genocide attacks against Shehba and Aleppo by applying the same policies. The aim of this aggression is to occupy not only Shehba and Aleppo, but all Syrian lands. It targets Northern and Eastern Syria in the first place. The gangs he has gathered around him are all murderers and looters; they are slaves of the Turkish state. They are enemies of nature, women and society. They are rapists and bloodsuckers, destroying and plundering everywhere they enter. These gangs and the Turkish state are enemies of humanity.

Our people resist these attacks, our defence forces fight with a strong will and defend our people. Our military forces and our people resist together in the spirit of a revolutionary people's war. We are defending our country, our land, our society; we will never give up our freedom and self-government.

We, as artists, intellectuals and members of cultural, artistic and literary work, will resist these attacks and occupations until the end. We will be the vanguard of the revolutionary people's war. As we have served our society with our pen and art, we will resist today with all our strength and methods. It is our responsibility to defend our land, country, culture and language.

We wholeheartedly stand with our fighters on the battle fronts and salute the resistance of our people in Shehba and Aleppo. We are ready to do whatever is necessary. We call on our people to join the defence of the country without hesitation. There are opportunities for us to be recognised in the world as a free country; there are opportunities to consolidate our freedom and self-government.

As a democratic nation, Kurds, Arabs, Syriacs, Assyrians, Armenians, Circassians and all communities in the region, together we will conclude this resistance with victory. Once again, we call on all the peoples of the world to stand shoulder to shoulder. We especially appeal to the artists and intellectuals of the world; do not remain silent. The victory of our people is the victory of a free and democratic humanity. The revolution in North and East Syria represents social and human values; to stand for this revolution is to stand for oneself and society.

The Autonomous Administration has declared mobilisation and we are joining it with all our strength. We say: We resist together with our own instruments, our own words, our own voice and colour, our pen and our ideas, our labour and our activity. Today is the day of honour and dignity, the day of resistance and struggle, the day to defend our own values and the day to protect our people, our country and our land."