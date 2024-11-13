Assyrian Community Well-represented on Detroit Mercy Campus

The Chaldean American Student Association, CASA at the University of Detroit Mercy, is a non-profit student organization committed to promoting a positive representation of the Chaldean community on campus.

With about 100 members, CASA serves as both an educational and social outlet that encourages students to connect with their roots while promoting understanding. The association aims to bring together students on campus while preserving cultural heritage.

It was founded with the desire to instill an understanding of Chaldean culture. CASA is open to all students and strives to create a supportive environment where Chaldean-American students can appreciate and share their culture. The association has supported members in connecting with their cultural identity, like CASA's co-president, Serena Macany.

"I've had the opportunity to engage with our traditions, history and values," Macany said "Whether it's celebrating important holidays, participating in cultural festivals, or attending educational workshops, the association provided a supportive community where I can share my experiences and hear from others about theirs."

CASA seeks to organize events that highlight the most significant aspect of the Chaldean culture, being Catholic. The association's volunteer coordinator, Raneen Hanna, touches on the significance of her religion.

"Our events, such as scheduled masses definitely, educate the community about our culture because it represents how religious we are and how strong our faith is regardless of the hardships our people face practicing our religion and just carrying the ethnicity," Hanna said. "We believe that with prayer and trust in God, that anything is possible."

All members are required to attend one mass meeting and one fundraising event per semester, along with volunteering at least once each semester. In doing so, it ensures that students are actively involved in the association's efforts, which aim to dispel stereotypes and promote inclusivity. Despite this, there are misconceptions regarding the Chaldean community, according to CASA's co-president, Michael Antoon.

"In the modern world, Catholic values are constantly attacked and challenged by the changing world," Antoon said.

Yet, the association's cultural activities debunk these misconceptions.

"By planning events that highlight the accomplishments of our community and speaking with university administration to address our concerns, CASA actively works to guarantee that Chaldean students have a voice on campus," Hanna said.

CASA aspires to further collaborations with other groups on campus to generate diversity and inclusivity among Detroit Mercy students. Additionally, the association wants to expand volunteering opportunities.

In the future, CASA hopes to organize additional mass services on campus. The mass services have deeply touched members, and by hosting more on campus, it is hoped that its reach extends beyond.

"Chaldean masses at the school have had the biggest impact on me," Antoon said "It is beautiful to see our students come together as a faith community and praise God together. Our Chaldean heritage is rooted greatly in faith, and celebrating our own Church of the East liturgy together brings me great joy."

The association provides its members with more than just opportunities to celebrate their culture.

It also generates an understanding of their heritage. CASA embodies a commitment to culture by encouraging personal growth, allowing members to gain capabilities that support them academically and professionally.