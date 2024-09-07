Multilingual Education Begins in North and East Syria

Multilingual education has been launched across Kurdish-led northeastern Syria, where 900,000 children are now learning in their native languages, including Kurdish, Arabic, Syriac, Armenian and Turkish. The initiative aims to foster an "ethical and political society", according to Samîra Hac Elî, co-chair of the region's Education and Teaching Committee.

On 1 September, the 2024-2025 academic year began in 4,100 schools across the region, with 41,000 teachers. The curriculum is shaped by Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Öcalan's concept of the "Democratic Nation", challenging the monolingual policies of nation-states. "Every child is starting education in their mother tongue," said Hac Elî, emphasising that students learn in their native language until the third grade, after which they also study the languages of neighbouring communities.

Hac Elî highlighted that the new curriculum excludes elements of racism, nationalism and assimilation, previously imposed by the Baath regime. She described the education system as one that integrates directly with society, stating, "The purpose is not just to teach something to a person but to connect classrooms with communities."

Reflecting on the changes since the Rojava Revolution, Hac Elî described the period as both a "women's revolution" and a "language revolution". She recalled the past restrictions on using Kurdish for education, names and even songs, and contrasted it with the current efforts to repair the cultural damage done under the Baath regime. "Today, we are turning everything that was homogenised into diversity," she said.

Hac Elî also criticised the educational policies in areas controlled by Turkey and its paramilitary allies, claiming that they aim to homogenise the population and raise a nationalist generation by banning Kurdish and other local languages. She highlighted the challenges posed by ongoing Turkish attacks, including targeted assaults on schools, but vowed to continue providing education despite these obstacles. "We will mobilise all our resources to ensure every child receives education, even in the face of adversity," she stated.