Over 25 Academics in Australia Urge Inclusion of Genocide in History Curriculum

Sydney -- A distinguished collective of history teachers and scholars have called on the NSW Education Department, formally referred to as the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA), to include the Armenian, Assyrian, and Greek Genocides as a dedicated Depth Study in the New South Wales History Curriculum, reported the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU).

This cohort of academics joins every member of the New South Wales Legislative Council, who unanimously supported a motion calling on the government of Australia's largest state to expand Holocaust education to include the Armenian, Assyrian, and Greek Genocides. Read more here.

The letter, signed by 27 academics from various institutions across NSW, including the University of Sydney, University of Macquarie, University of Newcastle and UNSW, amongst others, was addressed to Mr Paul Cahill - Executive Director of Curriculum Reform at NESA, and the Hon. Prue Car - Deputy Premier of NSW and Education Minister.

The letter read: "Firstly, we believe that failing to include such a topic in the curriculum does not provide an accurate analysis of World War I, with the 1915-1923 Genocides often being characterised as one of the first of the 20th century."

The signatories go on to urge Mr Cahill to include the 1915 Armenian, Assyrian, and Greek Genocides in the curriculum as an in-depth study to shed light on Australia's first major humanitarian relief effort to aid victims of the 1915 Genocide and to reinforce the importance of tolerance for divergent cultures and beliefs; a core value of a multicultural, democratic society.

ANC-AU Executive Director Michael Kolokossian said, "Genocide education is crucial for fostering a well-informed and empathetic society. By understanding past atrocities, we equip our students with the knowledge to prevent such tragedies in the future and promote a culture of tolerance and human rights."

The Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU) has written to each of the signatories, expressing the community's gratitude for their principled stance and their ongoing efforts to educate young people about the Armenian Genocide.

The full list of signatories can be found below.

