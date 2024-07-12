Iraq's Assyrian Community Defies Extinction

LiCAS News

Syriac Orthodox Christians attend the Easter Mass at the Saint Mary church in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul, on May 5, 2024. ( Zaid AL-OBEIDI/AFP) Speaking during an online conference organized by Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), Archbishop Semaan drew parallels between the enduring nature of olive trees and the steadfast spirit of the Christian Iraqis.

"ISIS tried to eradicate us, but they failed," he said, reflecting on the horrors that began ten years ago. This metaphor captures the essence of a community determined not only to survive but to thrive against all odds.

The conference also highlighted the geopolitical tensions that continue to simmer in the region.

Chaldean Archbishop Bashar Warda of Erbil voiced concerns about these tensions, noting the precarious position of Christians, who often find themselves as targets or collateral victims in the broader regional conflicts.

Despite the absence of direct threats from ISIS today, the remnants of its divisive ideology linger, posing challenges to communal harmony.

Archbishop Semaan criticized the ongoing sectarian isolation, which segments communities into "isolated islands," lacking interaction and mutual understanding.

He underscored the critical role of education and legal frameworks that prioritize human dignity over religious distinctions, aiming to cultivate a culture of respect and inclusion.

ACN has been instrumental in reviving the Christian presence in the Nineveh Plains by funding reconstruction projects that have encouraged many to return.

Regina Lynch, executive president of ACN International, said the organization's multifaceted support to Iraq's Christian community, started with emergency aid in 2014 and led to extensive rebuilding efforts.

"Over the following years, we helped first to secure the basic needs of the displaced, then housing, and finally, the rebuilding of their homes, so that those who wished to return to their towns and villages could do so, once ISIS had been pushed back," she said.

Today, signs of recovery are evident across towns like Qaraqosh, where nearly half of its pre-ISIS Christian population has returned.

The community's reintegration, however, is tempered by the reality that many who have resettled abroad may never return permanently, particularly those with children who are now rooted in foreign lands.

Archbishop Warda highlighted various initiatives, such as the Pope Francis Scholarship Program, which extends educational support to non-Christian communities like Muslims and Yezidis, embodying the Gospel of solidarity through practical acts of kindness.

"The Church is not merely a spiritual refuge but a lifeline for the people," Archbishop Warda said, illustrating how it transcends its religious functions to provide social support, embodying a sanctuary that remains open around the clock.