Assyrians in Sweden Consider Forming Police Force After Receiving Death Threats

Assyrians in Sweden are facing threats of violence from a number of people, the Syriac National Federation told the Swedish newspaper Samhällsnytt this week.

On Monday, the Syriac National Federation published a Facebook post in which they reveal a number of threats they have received from Arabic-speaking people.

According to the post, the Syriac National Federation has contacted the police in Sweden about these threats; however, nothing has been done to ensure their security.

Several members of the group commented on the post and called on the SNF to create a police force to deal with these threats.

One user said, "We must get our own police!"

The SNF said they have received threats on several occasions, with little to no action taken by the police.

"It's a little different. They can, for example, accuse us of going to Western countries' in the Middle East and being traitors. At one point they said they will do the same with us in Sweden as they did in the Middle East," the SNF said.

When asked what these threats mean, the SNF said it "is the genocide that has been carried out in the Middle East against Christians. We have moved these groupings to Sweden, but they have caught up with us here."

"We expect some fucking civil war between different groups if someone does not put down his foot. The people who did terrible acts in the Middle East, they are here now ... and no one seems to care," they continued.

According to previous information for Social News, there is a widespread feeling of resignation among Syrians in Sweden that concerns the rule of law's ability to protect them and prosecute crimes.