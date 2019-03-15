Is This the End of the Syrian Interim Government?

ALEPPO -- The National Coalition of Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, commonly known as the Syrian National Coalition (SNC), on March 10 accepted the resignation of Jawad Abu Hatab as prime minister of the Syrian Interim Government at its 44th general assembly meeting in Istanbul. Abu Hatab, who had held the office since May 2016, had resigned Feb. 28 without publicly stating a reason. The Anadolu Agency quoted SNC President Abdul Rahman Mustafa as saying, "A new president will be selected at the next assembly in May."

Some have linked Abu Hatab's resignation to the expanding influence and control of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its political arm, the Syrian Government of Salvation, over most of the areas previously administered by the Interim Government in Idlib province. Abu Hatab's departure follows shortly after HTS in early February took over opposition-controlled areas in Idlib, the neighboring northern countryside of Hama and the western countryside of Aleppo, in the process ousting factions of the National Liberation Front (NLF) of the Free Syrian Army (FSA). Al-Monitor contacted Abu Hatab to inquire about the reasons behind his resignation, but he declined to comment.

