Iraq Uncovers Mass Grave of ISIS Victims in Mosul

Iraqi security forces in Nineveh province yesterday uncovered a mass grave containing the remains of 65 government employees killed by the ISIS terrorist group.

"The security forces found the remains inside a mass grave in the district of Al-Baaj," Nineveh Police Captain Ali Hassan said.

According to the Iraqi official, a majority of the victims used to work for the province's Independent Electoral Commission.

Last year, the United Nations said more than 200 mass graves have been found in parts of Iraq that were under ISIS control.