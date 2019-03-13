3,000 ISIS Members in Syria Surrender

About 3,000 Islamic State members in the group's last holdout in Syria surrendered.

Thousands of terrorists and their relatives surrendered in Baghouz on Tuesday, according to Kurdish-led forces per AFP, after the ISIS encampment in the eastern village came under fire the night before.

ISIS declared itself a caliphate in 2014, as it once spread across large areas in Syria and Iraq.

"Number of Daesh (IS) members surrendered to us since yesterday evening has risen to 3,000," Syrian Democratic Forces spokesman Mustefa Bali tweeted Tuesday evening.

Baghouz was under fire for three nights in a row, killing fighters and prompting the surrender.

Before the surrender Tuesday, Ali Cheir, a unit commander with the U.S.-backed Syria Defense Forces, hoped they would be able to flush out terrorists from the ISIS encampment.

"The objective of our advance is to terrorise IS fighters so they surrender, and for the civilians to come out," said the 27-year-old Cheir.