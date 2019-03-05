Iraq's Displaced Families Struggle Without Identity Documents

It's been more than a year since the Iraqi government announced the defeat of Daesh in Mosul.

But the struggle is not over for many of the Iraqi families who live in camps set up for the displaced people.

Iraqi officials say there are about 200,000 people in 14 camps in northern Iraq. And many of them don't have their identity documents.

TRT World's Obaida Hitto has the story of people without documentation, trying to prove they are who they say they are.