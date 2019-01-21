Iraqi Militias Attack Terrorists in Syria

Baghdad -- Iraq"s Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd al-Shaabi, in Arabic) attacked terrorist Islamic State positions in Syria, causing numerous casualties, according to a report released today.

The report specifies that Iraqi militias killed dozens of extremists in the Syrian city of Sousa, one of the last cities occupied by radicals in the neighboring country.

The popular units were based on intelligence reports to use heavy and light artillery against a terrorist group planning to invade Iraq, says the text sent to the media.

According to the leaders of Hashd al-Shaabi, the extremist group was trying to take advantage of the prevailing bad weather to carry out an attack in Iraq.

Reports indicate that militias killed several terrorist leaders such as Abu Waddah and Abu Hamza.

The Popular Mobilization Units are part of the structure of the Iraqi army and comply with the order to increase the border guard, after the United States announced that it will remove its troops from Syria.

Intelligence reports indicate that members of the Islamic State moved to an estimated 15 square kilometers of territory in the Euphrates River valley in Syria.

Iraqi National Security Adviser Falih al-Fayyadh confirmed that Iraqi troops have consent from Damascus to carry out invasions against radicals.