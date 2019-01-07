AINA News
Assyrian Refugees From Iraq Celebrate Orthodox Christmas in Beirut
Posted 2019-01-07 00:25 GMT
Iraqi refugee children receive gifts at a church in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Jan. 6, 2019. About 1,000 Iraqi refugee children attended a party here to celebrate the Orthodox Christmas. ( Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)
(AINA) -- An estimated 20,000 Assyrian refugees celebrated Orthodox Christmas in Beirut, where they have sought refuge after fleeing Iraq. The population of Assyrians in Iraq has declined precipitously, from 1.4 million in 2003 to about 300,000 today.

The exodus of Assyrians from Iraq, and Syria, was triggered by widespread attacks by Muslim groups, including ISIS and other Sunni groups and Shiites. It was also triggered by discrimination and marginalization by Kurds in North Iraq, as well as the central government of Iraq.

