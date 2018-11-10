Assyrian Militia Sends Reinforcements to Aid in SDF Offensive in Syria

The Syriac-led Suturo forces sent a large number of reinforcements to the Deir Ezzor Governorate this week to aid their allies from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near the key town of Hajin.

According to the group, the Suturo sent the reinforcements to the Hajin front after the so-called "Islamic State" (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) captured several areas from the Syrian Democratic Forces near the Iraqi border.

As shown in the video below, the Suturo sent the reinforcements from the Al-Jazira region of northwest Syria to the Deir Ezzor Governorate:

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Suturo forces is primarily made up of Syriac Christians from northeast Syria; they played a key role in the SDF's success in the Al-Hasakah Governorate over the last four years.