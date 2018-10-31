Iraq Begins Restoration of ISIS-wrecked Mosul Churches

Iraqi authorities have launched a campaign to rebuild the churches destroyed by the Daesh terrorist organization during its takeover of the northern city of Mosul.

"The local government is moving towards the reconstruction of dozens of churches, destroyed by terrorist gangs of Daesh, with the return of displaced Christians to their areas in the western side of Mosul," Nineveh governor Nawfal al-Aakoub said in a Wednesday statement.

Al-Aakoub added that the engineering companies in the Nineveh Municipality would begin "soon" the reconstruction of the oldest and largest church in the city known as Al-Tahira Church.

Jonadam Kanna, head of the Christian Rafidain bloc, told Anadolu Agency that around15 churches and monasteries were "completely" destroyed by Daesh in Mosul.

"The total number of churches that are greatly affected by Daesh stood at 40," he added.

Christians fled Mosul and the rest of Nineveh province in 2014, when Daesh took control of wide swathes of Iraq in the same year.

Last year, Iraqi officials declared that Daesh's military presence in the country had been all but destroyed following a three-year conflict with the army.

Nevertheless, the group appears to have maintained a limited presence in certain parts of the country, against which Iraqi security forces continue to carry out frequent operations.