ISIS Retakes Syrian Territory Near Iraq Border

ISIS in eastern Syria has retaken territories close to the border with Iraq previously conquered by Kurdish forces backed by the US-led international Coalition, according to the UK-based monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), which quoted sources on the ground.

The sources added that, after two months of a land offensive (by Kurdish forces) and air raids (carried out by Coalition members) against the district of Hajin, between the Euphrates and the Iraqi border, 'Islamic State' militants reconquered areas that taken last week by Kurdish forces, such as Susa and Banghuz.

For their part, Iraqi government forces taking part in the offensive, have launched leaflets in the area of Hajin, urging jihadist militants to surrender.